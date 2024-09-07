Iowa State Seals Incredible Comeback With Late Field Goal

We had a good one in Iowa City that saw the annual CyHawk Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones go down to the wire.

The Hawkeyes came in ranked as the No. 21 team in the nation and it started out looking like they were going to breeze to a win and hoist that CyHawk Trophy.

While Iowa hasn't been known for their powerhouse offense over the last few years, the Hawkeyes managed to stick the only points on the board in the first half.

They even survived a costly roughing the kicker penalty late in the second quarter around midfield that put Iowa State right in kicker Kyle Konrady's range.

However, when he got the call to go in and boot one between the uprights, he missed on the 41-yard attempt sending the Cyclones to the locker room with a big ol' goose egg.

However, Iowa State came out firing in the second half, intercepting QB Cade McNamara on the Hawkeyes' first possession.

The two sides battled through the second half trading touchdowns, with the Hawkeyes failing to convert on what would prove to be a critical 2-point conversion.

That all left us with Iowa State getting the ball with 33 seconds left in the game. A few plays later, they were in field goal range once again for Konrady, who was called on to hit a 54-yarder to take the lead.

Fortunately for Cyclones fans, the red-shirt freshman has a short memory and wasn't haunted by that early miss.

There was no doubt about that one, but there were still six ticks on the clock.

Iowa's Max White mustered up a solid 35-yard return on the ensuing kickoff and went out of bounds with what turned out to be a single second left on the clock.

That gave McNamara a shot to heave it downfield for the win, but that was picked off by Iowa State's Darien Porter to end the game.

It was a wild one for sure, it made for Iowa State's second CyHawk Bowl Victory in the last three seasons.

So, if you didn't think one of the Cyclones' most famous alumni wouldn't take the time for a social media victory lap, think again.

Indiana Pacer's star and Olympic participant Tyrese Haliburton couldn't pass up an opportunity to give it to his alma mater's arch nemesis.