Iowa State Kicker Crushes School And Stadium Record 63-Yard Field Goal

We've got an absolute bomb of a field goal, and it comes to us courtesy of Iowa State's Kyle Konrardy, who just put his name in the history books.

The Iowa State Cyclones are back on US soil this weekend after spending Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland where they took on the Kansas State Wildcats, a game that they won 24-21.

For their second game of the season, the Cyclones hosted the South Dakota Coyotes and, fortunately for all parties involved, it was much drier in Ames than it was in Dublin, which made things much better for kickers.

The Cyclones led the Coyotes 24-7 just before the half, when the No. 22-ranked team in the country found themselves at the South Dakota 45-yard line.

South Dakota is a solid FCS team, so if you can get any points on the board, take them, and that's what the Cyclones head coach decided to do when he sent his kicking unit out for the final play of the first half.

Konrardy absolutely clobbered one through the uprights from the next county over.

There you go! An Iowa State and Jack Trice Stadium record, and frankly, that looked like it would've had the legs to get through from a few yards back.

They'll be talking about that one in Ames for awhile, and there's a good chance the rest of us will be talking about Iowa State this season too.

After just missing out on the College Football Playoff by losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Big 12 Championship, the Cyclones will be a team to watch in the fairly wide-open Big 12.

The win against Kansas State should see them climb up the rankings, while their performance against South Dakota — while not the most difficult out-of-conference game — gave them an opportunity to show what they can do, especially on offense and special teams.