Major College Football Coach Shares Refreshing Comments As Many Some Players Simply Chase Money

College football is in uncharted territory, and one statement from Iowa State coach Matt Campbell sums it up perfectly.

Schools are able to pay players directly, and athletes can also cash in with NIL deals. It's a situation that was unimaginable just a decade ago.

It's turned college football into the wild west with lots of players chasing the biggest check possible. It's hard to blame them.

This is America. People like money, and I'm certainly in that group. However, a significant chunk of Iowa State players passed on bigger paydays to stay in Ames.

Matt Campbell says top Iowa State players took pay cuts.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days and revealed a lot of his guys actually took a hit in money to stay.

"Our Top 20 guys took a pay cut to come back to Iowa State," Campbell told the press, according to Pete Thamel.

Campbell also credited his coaching staff having great continuity as another sticking point for players sticking around.

This is something that is wildly refreshing in the current college football climate. There are too many examples to name of players leaving to chase the bag.

It's gotten to the point it's almost comical. Let's just call the transfer portal what it actually is at this point.

Free agency.

Seeing a team sticking together, even if it means a pay cut, is something that will become rarer and rarer as the sport continues down its current path.

It's good to see loyalty still remains for something. That's something fans can 100% get behind and support.

Now, the Cyclones look to improve on their impressive 11-win season in 2024. Iowa State opens the season August 23rd against Kansas State. Let me know your predictions for their season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.