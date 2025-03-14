Famous Basketball Coach Ejected After Heated Moment, Might Lose His Job: WATCH

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery's career with the Hawkeyes might have come to an end by getting tossed.

McCaffery's seat is scorching hot after another disappointing season. The Hawkeyes needed to win the Big Ten Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament, but that didn't happen.

The Hawkeyes lost Thursday to Illinois 106-94, and McCaffery went out with a bang.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery ejected against Illinois.

The Iowa coach got himself ejected after a very heated exchange with the officials during the second half of the game.

He got hit with a technical foul for arguing with the officials, and instead of dialing back, he chose to escalate.

Not smart, Fran!

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If this is the end of McCaffery's time at Iowa, at least he can always say he went on in style. If you're going to lose your job, you might as well flip out on your way out the door.

I'd love to know what he said because he took those two technical fouls within seconds of each other. Something tells me the language wouldn't be appropriate for church, but I'm definitely not a lip-reader.

Now, McCaffery waits to see what the Iowa administration will do with him. It's not easy winning with the Hawkeyes. It's a tough job, but McCaffery appears to have hit a ceiling.

The team has won just two NCAA Tournament games in the past several seasons (2019 and 2021). The team's last Sweet 16 appearance was in 1999 long before the current coaching regime was in place.

At some point, fans are going to demand more, and after back-to-back disappointing seasons, it appears the Hawkeyes might be ready for a switch.

Getting ejected and then getting fired is certainly going out like a legend. Best of luck to him. He's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.