Internet Stunned To Learn ESPN's Chris Fowler Is Absolutely JACKED

If a man 30 years my senior can put those kinds of numbers up, I need to step up my game!

When you think of the average sports journalist or play-by-play guy, chances are he's some wiry, pencil-necked dweeb who never played a minute of competitive sports past junior high school.

At least, that's always the criticism that's levied against them at large. "You never played, what gives you the right to criticize these athletes?"

While it's true that sports media figures like Paul Finebaum or Darren Rovell look like they've never seen the inside of a weight room, one ESPN mainstay is doing his best to dispel any of those rumors coming his way.

My apologies, Mr. Fowler. I was not familiar with your game.

I can't see the numbers on the weight plates, but to my eye, it looks like Chris Fowler is deadlifting anywhere from 295 to 345 pounds, depending on whether those are 35s, 25s, or 10s on the end of the bar.

That's impressive for someone half his age to be pulling, but Fowler is 63 years old and is apparently coming off of a knee injury of some kind as well.

Zohran Mamdani could take a lesson or two from this guy!

As a fellow amateur gym-goer who is trying to get back into deadlifting after a couple of setbacks (sciatica and patellar tendonitis), I have to say this guy is an inspiration.

He looks like he is in phenomenal shape, too, as he has deltoid and biceps definition even guys in their 20s would kill for.

The internet was absolutely shocked to see how jacked everyone's favorite college football play-by-play guy was, as is evidenced by the comments regarding his lift.

In all honesty, we shouldn't be too surprised.

I vaguely remember a Q&A session with Kirk Herbstreit – Fowler's longtime broadcasting partner – in which he mentions Fowler's exploits in the gym, including that he would routinely out-bench press most of the college football players they were interviewing that week.

Plus, Fowler's wife of over 2 decades, Jennifer Dempster, is a former fitness instructor and model, so it's likely he had to keep up his side of things when it came to his physique and athletic performance.

Regardless, it's nice to see someone Fowler's age still prioritizing health and personal fitness.

I can only hope I'm as ripped as Chris Fowler in 30 years.