‘Inside the NBA’ Makes Its ESPN Debut — With Jokes About Charles Barkley Working At ESPN

"Inside the NBA" launched Wednesday evening for the first time on ESPN with the familiar cast of host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.

"We are still in Atlanta Studio J, but now we are on ESPN," Johnson said to open the broadcast.

The popular pre- and postgame show looks nearly identical to years past. Its signature intro music remains unchanged, though the set now features a few ESPN logos on the desk and monitors. As part of the agreement, TNT will continue to produce the show and maintain full editorial control.

The debut included some lighthearted moments about ESPN’s involvement. The show aired a graphic joking about whether Barkley would start appearing across the network as part of ESPN’s talent roster. For reference, Barkley is not an ESPN employee and will not appear on any ESPN programs he doesn’t choose to.

Despite the humor, Barkley admitted he was nervous for his first appearance on ESPN and called the opportunity an "honor and privilege."

"I was nervous today. I am not going to lie," Barkley said. "Shaq and Kenny can say the same thing: every person that’s ever touched a ball wanted to be on ESPN. They are the greatest sports network ever. To be working for these guys is an honor and a privilege."

Kenny Smith quickly joked back, asking if Barkley "wanted a napkin for all that kissing up."

The addition of "Inside the NBA" is significant for ESPN. The show is widely considered the best studio program in sports television, alongside "College GameDay."

ESPN’s NBA coverage has long felt secondary, despite holding exclusive rights to the NBA Finals since 2003. Over the years, the network cycled through numerous iterations of "NBA Countdown," with personalities like Magic Johnson, Michael Wilbon, Bill Simmons, Jalen Rose, and Stephen A. Smith. Put bluntly, the show was never any good—and most people inside ESPN admit it.

In the bigger picture, this move mirrors ESPN’s approach to "Monday Night Football." After years of rotating broadcast teams, ESPN finally outbid competitors for the premier duo in the business: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

The network now also licenses "The Pat McAfee Show," acknowledging that it’s sometimes better to pay for what can’t be replicated in-house.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro deserves criticism for his cowardly handling of talent and for letting political and racial double standards affect how he runs the company. That said, his big swings have mostly paid off. Add bringing "Inside the NBA" to ESPN to that list.