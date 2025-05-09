IndyCar Team Pays Tribute To Iconic Indy 500 Moment With Stellar Livery

The Indianapolis 500 is just over two weeks away, with the series racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend for the Sonsio Grand Prix, and that means that the liveries that we'll see in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing are starting to get unveiled.

Already, I think we may have a clear winner.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Everyone loves a throwback. It just hits you square in whatever part of the brain is responsible for feelings of nostalgia, and that's what Dayle Coyne Racing is going for with their No. 51 Honda, driven by IndyCar rookie Jacob Abel.

This year, the No. 51 will essentially be cosplaying as Danny Sullivan's car used in the 1985 Indianapolis 500, which produced one of the most memorable moments in the race's history.

That moment is known as the "Spin & Win," and it all started when Sullivan attempted to pass one of the greatest drivers in racing history, Mario Andretti, entering Turn 1 on lap 120.

Sullivan dove into the corner — it later came out that he thought his team told him there were 12 laps left when there were really 80 — and onto the apron, with Andretti not giving much room at all.

It was an ambitious move… an overly ambitious one, and Sullivan lost the rear of his car and spun.

However, after spinning 360 degrees, he kept it out of the wall and continued, eventually passing Andretti and taking the checkered flag to win the race.

Take a look:

That's just incredible, isn't it?

Well, that's where Abel's livery comes from, and it even features a nod to that signature Miller High Life branding on Sullivan's original No. 5 car.

It'll be interesting to see how Abel does given that this is his first crack at the Indianapolis 500, but hopefully he and the team make the most of practice and can string together a good couple of weeks.

I'm sure that livery will earn a few extra fans too.