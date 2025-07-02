IndyCar Driver Graham Rahal Takes On Ohio State Coach's Motto In Quest To Win First Race In 8 Years

There have only been two drivers — Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood — who have won races so far during the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series, but perhaps another name will be added to that short list, and maybe it could even be Graham Rahal.

This weekend's race is at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which happens to be Rahal's home track, and he wound up in Victory Lane there back in 2015.

However, the driver of the No. 15 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is in the midst of an eight-year, 133-race dry spell that he will surely want to end as soon as possible.

And where better to do that than at his home track?

"To get a win here, particularly to get that eight-year monkey off my back, you guys would have no clue what that would mean," Rahal said.

The veteran driver has made the Fast 6 in each of the last three road or street course races, but his strong form on Saturdays hasn't exactly been replicated on Sundays.

"We used to be the Sunday team, and we struggled with qualifying," he said, per Fox Sports. "Obviously, now our qualifying pace is better, but we need to get our race pace back into the ballgame to where we can wear guys down in the race."

So, what do Rahal and RLL need to do to snap that streak and get him back in Victory Lane?

Well, seeing as they'll be in Ohio, why not channel a little bit of Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day?

"We’ll continue to try to have the Ryan Day sort of motto: All it takes is one to change," Rahal said. "Hopefully, we have a good weekend."

Coming off a National Championship, it's probably a good time to follow the ways of Ryan Day, and we'll see if it pays off for Rahal and the RLL Racing team.

You can catch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 6, at 1 pm ET on Fox.