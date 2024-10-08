IndyCar Is Headed To Streets Around AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field And It Looks Incredible

A couple of months ago, we talked about why IndyCar needed to add another signature event to its schedule after the NASCAR Cup Series beat them down to Mexico City.

Well, IndyCar was of course acutely aware of this need as well, and they've announced a new addition to the schedule beginning in 2026, the Grand Prix of Arlington, and it looks like quite the spectacle.

Yup, IndyCar is going back to the Lone Star State after previously racing at Texas Motor Speedway, and this time, obviously, they'll be on a 2.73-mile track that weaves around the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field.

The concept looks pretty spectacular.

Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment (the Rangers' official events partner) are teaming up to deliver the event, which kicked off at a special event on Tuesday.

Most importantly, that event gave us a look at the track layout, which looks like it'll feature a strong combination of high-speed straights with technical sections (which is my favorite type of track, I love when teams have to make some compromises with their setups).

Now, when I saw those concept images, I immediately thought that it looked a lot like IndyCar's version of the Miami International Autodrome, the home of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

While the race in Miami is a "street race" it's set up mostly in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot, and I always thought it felt more like a purpose-built race track aside from a few sections (the notorious section under the highway and the long straight toward the beach club come to mind).

However, you can already see that this track layout will use a lot of public roads, which usually makes for some fun racing.

I'm pumped about this race, especially after the plans for a Nashville circuit that used a large portion of Broadway had to be put on the back burner.

The inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington is slated for March 2026 — which is fantastic because the early part of the IndyCar schedule is a little slow after the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — and, like all IndyCar races starting next year, will be televised on Fox.