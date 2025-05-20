Indy 500 Is Officially Sold Out For First Time In Almost A Decade; 350,000 Fans Expected

Some tickets are still available on the resale market or for general admission

The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest single-day sporting event on the planet, and it's living up to that once again with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing's first full grandstand sellout in nearly a decade.

On Tuesday, IndyCar announced that all reserved seating tickets — meaning those in grandstands and suites — have been sold.

"As promised, the very best fans in sports have delivered in fitting fashion for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and every last reserved seat ticket has been sold," IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said in a statement. "Approximately 350,000 people will experience the ultimate spectacle that is the Indy 500 in person as everyone turns their focus to the Racing Capital of the World on Sunday."

The last time tickets sold out like this was for the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016.

If you're still hoping to snag a ticket, you can always check IMS Official Resale Marketplace, or you can pick up a ticket got Carb Day (Friday) or Legends Day (Saturday). There are also general admission tickets available for raceday.

IMS and IndyCar officials saw this one coming last week, and as such decided to lift the local blackout of the race, meaning fans in the Indianapolis area who didn't score a ticket can still watch the race.

The Indy 500 is always one of the most anticipated races, but there's a lot of buzz around the 109th Running because there are some wild storylines to be on the lookout for.

For instance, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is looking to become the first driver to win three straight Indy 500s. However, he'll be starting from the 11th and final row of the grid alongside his teammate Will Power after both drivers' cars failed pre-qualifying inspection.

While that controversy, which involved the modification of the cars' attenuators, was happening, rookie Robert Swartzman stormed through qualifying to take pole for Prema Racing in their Indy 500 debut.

It's going to be a good one, folks, so if you snagged a ticket, have yourself a time.

If not, be sure to watch the race Sunday at 12:30 pm ET on Fox with pre-race coverage starting at 10 am.