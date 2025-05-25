The Indy 500 and the MLB Crossed Over In The Most Epic Way Possible

MLB fans have done some crazy things to celebrate big moments in games, and this weekend, a pair of fans took inspiration from the Indy 500.

Or Fox.

Red Sox outfielder Jaren Duran hit a leadoff homerun in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday. Once the ball cleared the fence, a fan took a bottle of milk - yes, milk - and poured it all over himself.

In the pouring rain.

No, he didn't just win the Indy 500 (though it is scheduled for this afternoon). He was just feeling some kind of way.

I'm a Sox fan myself, so I can't say I'm all that surprised. We are a rabid and borderline insane fanbase, and we do stuff like this occasionally.

I thought it was a one-off, until I saw a Mets fan do the exact same thing just a few hours later while he watched his team take on the Dodgers.

Again, this is sick, but it's also a bit too perfect.

Both those games aired on Fox, which also is broadcasting the Indy 500. The camera just lucked into finding both these guys at just the right time? Seems iffy.

Also, who is selling glass bottles of milk at baseball stadiums? Probably nobody.

But it looked cool and got our attention. So whether it's just a pair of crazy fans who really like milk or a slick marketing gimmick, mission accomplished.