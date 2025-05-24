Indy 500 Will Celebrate Army's 250th Birthday With Apache Helicopter Pace Lap

The Indianapolis 500 is a big part of many peoples' Memorial Day Weekend festivities, and this year the race will pay tribute to a big milestone for the United States Army with an incredible flyover.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing gets underway on Sunday afternoon with 33 drivers vying to get their face on the Borg-Warner Trophy, but before the green flag flies, there are a few parade laps.

There's nothing unusual. It's standard, and the Indy 500 always includes a 3-wide lap before the start where the drivers salute the fans.

However, this year, according to Fox News Digital, on the first pace lap, the field will be joined by a pair of Apache helicopters for what is being dubbed "Pace Lap for America."

So, let me make sure I'm hearing this right. We're going to get 33 IndyCars going around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway — the most iconic track in all of racing — and they're going to have two Apache helicopters flying overhead?

Alright, I've heard enough. Say it with me: USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!

The special moment will celebrate 250 years of the US Army, but what's even better is that it doesn't count as the traditional flyover.

We're still getting some F-16s, baby.

Here I am! (Du nuh, Du nuh) Rock you like a hurricane!

As always, it's going to be an incredible, patriotic scene at the Speedway. It really is one of those events that just makes you proud to call the United States home, whether you're sitting in the grandstands or sitting on your couch.

And this year's race should be a good one, with plenty of drivers who look like they could be in contention for a win at the end of 200 laps.

Be sure to tune in for pre-race coverage at 10 am ET on Fox, and the green flag is scheduled to fly around 12:45 pm ET.