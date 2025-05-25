Indoor Football League Player Makes Unreal Catch, Clobbers Lady In The First Row: WATCH

Sometimes I see clips from arena football games and I think to myself, "Why aren't we all way more into this?!"

This is one of those times.

The Indoor Football League has 14 teams all across the country from Jacksonville to San Jose. On Saturday, the Tulsa Oilers took on the Iowa Barnstormers and it was Oilers wide receiver Jerminic Smith who pulled off a stunning play that should really be made into the new IFL logo.

According to Daily Mail, Smith took off downfield as quarterback TJ Edwards dropped back and uncorked a 40-yard indoor football bomb toward the back of the end zone.

Now, here's where the magic of indoor football comes in.

In regular football, a pass like that would just mean trying to keep a foot in bounds.

In arena football? You've got boards to deal with, and Smith simply went up and over them … then landed in the lap of some poor lady.

What a grab!

Now, that's what I'm talking about when it comes to arena football. You go to a game because tickets are like $15, and you may not even realize you're sitting in the "splash zone" until a guy lays out for one and ends up in your lap.

I love it.

That grab even earned Smith a place in SportsCenter's "Top 10 Plays," which, for whatever reason, does not carry the weight it once did. Don't get me wrong. It's still awesome that they're on there, but I feel like there was a time when making "Top Plays" was like being knighted.

Now, people are just like, "Hey, how 'bout that?"

But still, this got me wanting to go check out an arena football game because the handful I went to in my day (shoutout to the late Harrisburg Stampede) were awesome.