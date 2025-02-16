Indiana State Baseball Posts Historic Win Over Wagner With Offensive Explosion

There are blowouts and then there are BLOWOUTS. The Indiana State Sycamores baseball team laid one of the biggest beatdowns you'll ever see against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Caromont Health Park in Gastonia, NC.

In fact, it was a historic day as the Sycamores scored run after run after run after run after run… OK, you see where this is going. I can't write out all the runs one-by-one because Indiana State scored over too many.

Seriously, though, when was the last time you saw a baseball team score 35+ runs in a game?

Well, that's what Indiana State did. More impressively, they had a 25-spot on the board prior to the start of the fourth inning and scored their 35th run in the fifth inning.

The Sycamores scored 20 runs in the third inning alone.

Indiana State added 10 more runs in the fifth inning.

Wagner and Indiana State faced off on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series that started with a double-header on Friday. Wagner won the first game of the day, 3-2.

After that, though, Wagner couldn't do anything to stop the Indiana State offense. The Sycamores won game two of Friday's doubleheader, 16-6, which included an 11-run fifth inning.

The teams were scheduled to play the third and final game of the three-game set on Saturday, but weather postponed the contest to Sunday afternoon. Wagner probably wished they could have just gotten it over with on Saturday.

From the start of the fifth inning on Friday to the end of the fifth inning on Sunday (nine offensive innings since ISU didn't bat in the bottom of the ninth), Indiana State outscored Wagner by an astounding 46-8 mark, with the Sycamores averaging over six runs per inning during that stretch.

Indiana State went on to win, 36-6, in Sunday's game.

The good news for Wagner is that while they were outscored in the series by nearly 30 runs, it still managed to exit the weekend with a 1-2 record. Considering the offensive onslaught by Indiana State, that's not a bad silver lining.

Next for the Sycamores, they head to Fort Myers, FL, to take on Florida Gulf Coast in a two-game series starting Tuesday.