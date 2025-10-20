Indiana Pacers Rookie Taken Into Custody Following Police Pursuit

Days before the NBA season tip-off, Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested in Indianapolis after police attempted to pull him over for reckless driving.

While the timing is concerning, the details of Jones’ Monday morning arrest raise major questions about whether he’ll ever play for Indiana.

The 38th pick of the NBA Draft — initially selected by the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to Indy — led officers on a four-mile chase before his arrest and now faces felony charges.

The Pacers, coming off a loss in the 2025 NBA Finals, addressed Jones’ arrest on Monday with a statement to WTHR.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any further comment on the matter at this time," the statement read.

According to reports, the 6-foot-4 Jones was instructed to pull over while driving erratically on I-65, weaving between cars at high speed and reportedly reaching 90 miles per hour in a 60-mph zone before leading police on the chase.

The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into county jail for reckless driving and resisting arrest. Bond had not been set.

Indiana’s season begins Thursday in a championship-series rematch against OKC. Jones was sidelined during the preseason due to a back injury, though Indiana may have still placed some hope in his return with a depleted roster.

Without Tyrese Haliburton for much of the season — following a significant injury suffered during the Finals — the Pacers need all the help they can get, making this rookie’s mistake a tough stain to start the year.

Jones starred at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in his final season.

