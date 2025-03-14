College Basketball Star Shares Troubling Death Threat Comments: WATCH

Indiana basketball star Oumar Ballo shared some concerning comments about receiving death threats.

The Hoosiers lost to Oregon 72-59 in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, and the team's fate now rests in the hands of the NCAA Tournament committee.

Most projections have Indiana as one of the final teams in or one of the first teams out. It's going to be a very close call.

Indiana star Oumar Ballo says he's received death threats.

Following the game, Indiana star Oumar Ballo revealed that he'd received death threats throughout the season after losing games.

"We lose one game, two games, next thing you know, your DMs are crazy. Death wishes. Death threats, and stuff like that. Nobody want to live like that, and I hope people, like, they change stuff like that because this is not helping anybody," Ballo told the media after losing to Oregon.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are two big points to make whenever athletes talk about receiving death threats. First, anyone who threatens athletes over losses - oftentimes enraged gamblers - is a loser.

It's clown behavior at its worst. There's never an excuse to threaten someone over a sports game. It's downright pathetic, and should be exposed.

That leads me to my second point. People need to start airing out these fools for the world to see. Share the DMs. Post them publicly.

Light is the best disinfectant. Everyone is tough behind a keyboard. They're not so tough once the curtain is pulled back.

I get death threats from time to time, and what do I do? I post them publicly. My favorite was that bozo LSU fan who straight up wanted a gunfight.

Don't threaten me with a good time. One of the greatest voicemails I've ever received.

Don't let these idiots hide in the dark. Air them out to the world, and I guarantee they'll knock it off. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.