Indiana Makes Another Major Push In Tug Of War To Wrestle Bears From Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS – While all the NFL's teams are busy at the Scouting Combine doing their talent evaluations, the biggest news on local television is the ongoing tug-of-war between Indiana and Illinois to build a new home for the Chicago Bears, and there was plenty of pushing and pulling on Thursday.

Indiana’s Republican Governor Mike Braun signed into law a bill to establish a stadium authority in Indiana designed to bring the Bears to Hammond, in the northwest part of the state, and away from their current home at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Indiana Governor Signs Bill Into Law

Braun's signature came minutes after the Indiana senate voted for the measure that would grant the Bears funding and financing for the new Bears home across the Illinois state line, about 20 miles from Soldier Field.

Despite the proximity of the new site, it is seemingly a world away because the Bears have been Chicago's team since their founding in 1920 and playing in a different state would seem, well, odd.

The Indiana senate, undeterred by that tradition, nonetheless passed its bill by an overwhelming 45-4 margin. The new law would provide funds for the NFL team that would come from additional food and beverage and hotel taxes.

The Bears have committed to providing $2 billion toward building the stadium, while House Speaker Todd Huston has said about $1 billion could come from public funding. The bill specifically gives Hammond the authority to create a special taxing district for the area surrounding the stadium.

Illinois Legislators Respond – Sort Of

Despite the major legislative work by Indiana's mostly Republican lawmakers, the mostly Democratic Illinois lawmakers didn't let it go fully unanswered.

In Springfield, a committee of Illinois legislators passed an amended mega-project bill as they try to keep the Bears in the state, even if them leaving downtown Chicago for a new site in Arlington Heights would be required.

After debating Thursday morning, the Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee passed House Bill 910 by a 13-7 vote. The mega-project bill allows a 20-year property tax assessment freeze for mega-projects – such as the Bears new stadium – as long as the Bears make a "special payment" to the local government.

That payment would be decided later.

The Illinois folks have more work to do. And they didn't do it by bringing the bill to the House floor Thursday for a full vote. So there is expected to be no further action on the bill until at least March 18, when the House is back in session.

Advantage, Indiana.

Bears Not Tipping Hand

And how did the Bears react to this flurry of political brinkmanship?

They released two statements that made no commitment to either state.

On the Indiana law:

"Indiana has taken important steps over the last few months, and we are grateful for the leadership reflected by Governor Braun signing SB 27, establishing the framework for a stadium development in Northwest Indiana. We continue to work on the necessary due diligence and appreciate the ongoing engagement with Indiana state and local leaders."

And then on the Illinois bill:

"We recognize and appreciate the advancement of mega-project legislation by the Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee, and we look forward to continued engagement as the lawmakers determine the legislative path forward."

So, the Bears are not picking a winner in the tug-of-war at this stage – even as Indiana is continuing to move much faster than Illinois.