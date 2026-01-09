Indiana Hoosiers Start Off Peach Bowl With Electric Pick-Six

The Peach Bowl between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks was supposed to be full of fireworks, but no one expected them to start on the first play.

Hoosiers cornerback D’Angelo Ponds took care of that.

On the first play of the game, he perfectly read that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was looking towards the sideline and jumped the route. Once he intercepted the ball, he had nothing but open turf in front him and took the pigskin to the house.

That, my friends, is how you announce your arrival in the national semifinal. Not just as a team, but as a program.

Indiana has never made it this far in football in its 100-plus years of existence, yet the Hoosiers looked like they belong on every stage they’ve been on thus far and embraced every moment perfectly.

It took all of one play to solidify that they are ready for the next one.