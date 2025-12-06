Indiana Breaks Out An IndyCar For Epic Team Sendoff Before Big Ten Showdown

This has to be the most Indiana sendoff ever.

The Indiana Hoosiers have never been to the Big Ten title game, but man, do they know how to send off their team in style.

Let me clarify: we’re talking football, not basketball. Indiana hoops has plenty of trophies (22 regular-season titles), but the football team has the most losses of any school in the sport. Yikes.

All that to say — when this currently undefeated and No. 2 team in the country left for Lucas Oil Stadium this morning, they pulled out all the stops to make it special.

Including an IndyCar escort.

As the team departed Indiana University Memorial Stadium bright and early, an IndyCar led the convoy of buses, followed by police officers wearing helmets with IU logos plastered on the sides.

Here’s a better look at the car, which will go with the team for the first part of the hour drive to the stadium.

I can’t think of a more uniquely Indiana way to do this. Getting Peyton Manning to greet the team at Lucas Oil Stadium — the building where he became royalty — might match it, but at this point it almost feels unnecessary.

Will this intimidate Ohio State tonight? Absolutely not. The Buckeyes only care about the guys wearing helmets, and despite Indiana’s perfect season, they believe they can beat anyone.

But one thing is certain: one team definitely wins the pregame hype battle — and it’s the one rolling into Lucas Oil Stadium with an IndyCar in the convoy.