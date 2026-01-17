Indiana, Florida Governors Braun And DeSantis Make CFP Bet

This went a lot better than the last time two GOP governors tweeted at each other about college football.

The gauntlet has been thrown between two GOP governors, and this time it's personal.

No, I'm not talking politics here either. Some would argue this is far more serious.

Indiana governor Mike Braun and Florida governor Ron DeSantis have taken part in a good, old-fashioned Governor's Bet, as their respective states will both be represented in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Governor Braun was the instigator, asking his fellow Republican statesman if he would be interested in a friendly wager that included bragging rights and state delicacies on the line.

Having family from Indiana – including my mother, who was born and raised in Valparaiso for the first ten years of her life – I can say with certainty that a pork tenderloin sandwich from the Hoosier state hits like no other.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Governor DeSantis – a former college athlete in his own right – was more than happy to oblige, offering up some stone crabs and key lime pie from my beloved home of South Florida.

I love that DeSantis had to remind Braun that their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, originally grew up in South Florida, mere miles from Miami's campus, as if that's something The U should be proud of.

It looks to me like they let one slip through their hands, but if they pull off the victory on Monday night, I doubt there will be any sour feelings (or sour key limes, for that matter) in Coral Gables.

It's worth noting this exchange between two governors about college football was a little bit friendlier than the last one, as Mississippi and Louisiana's political leaders sparred over Lane Kiffin with the help of Eli Manning.

Guys, can't we all just get along!

It just goes to show that you can be on the same political team, but those SEC rivalries run deep.

As of right now, the Hoosiers are 8.5 point favorites over the 'Canes, so I feel like Braun should have to sweeten the pot to make this a worthwhile bet for DeSantis, but that might just be my degenerate gambler brain speaking.

Regardless, what was already a fun matchup just got even more intriguing, and it will be interesting to see who has to pay up on Tuesday morning.