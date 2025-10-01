Indiana Fever Fall Short, Eliminated From WNBA Postseason by Las Vegas Aces Without Caitlin Clark

Fever run out of steam after pushing Aces to overtime.

Credit to the Indiana Fever, who mounted an improbable comeback against the Las Vegas Aces but ultimately fell short in Game 5, losing the semifinal series 3-2.

In the final minutes, the Fever trailed 77-70, only to rally back and tie the game at 84-84 with less than a minute left.

Caitlin Clark, the Fever superstar sidelined by injury, watched from the bench as Indiana struggled to match the Aces’ star power, led by league MVP A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Jewell Lloyd. Las Vegas is chasing its third title in four years.

Wilson and Young combined for 67 points.

Fellow Fever standout Sophie Cunningham also cheered from the sidelines as Indiana fell 107-108 in the thriller.

Last year, in Clark’s debut season, the Fever were bounced in the first round by the Connecticut Sun, losing the series 2-0.

The Fever couldn’t keep pace with the Aces, especially after Aliyah Boston fouled out in the do-or-die showdown.

In early September, Clark dropped the bombshell that she was out for the rest of the season with a lingering groin injury.

The setback, which had sidelined her since July, erased hopes of a late return and dimmed the WNBA’s spotlight with the casual fanbase.

For the Fever, it was a crushing blow — losing their floor general and top scorer meant their uphill battle all but collapsed. Without Clark, they never really stood a chance.

