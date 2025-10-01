Indiana Fever Fall Short, Eliminated From WNBA Postseason by Las Vegas Aces Without Caitlin Clark

Fever run out of steam after pushing Aces to overtime.

Credit to the Indiana Fever, who mounted an improbable comeback against the Las Vegas Aces but ultimately fell short in Game 5, losing the semifinal series 3-2.

In the final minutes, the Fever trailed 77-70, only to rally back and tie the game at 84-84 with less than a minute left.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces and Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever box out during Game 5 of the Semi Finals during the WNBA Playoffs on September 30, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals on September 30, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena n Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, the Fever superstar sidelined by injury, watched from the bench as Indiana struggled to match the Aces’ star power, led by league MVP A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Jewell Lloyd. Las Vegas is chasing its third title in four years.

Wilson and Young combined for 67 points.

Fellow Fever standout Sophie Cunningham also cheered from the sidelines as Indiana fell 107-108 in the thriller.

Last year, in Clark’s debut season, the Fever were bounced in the first round by the Connecticut Sun, losing the series 2-0.

The Fever couldn’t keep pace with the Aces, especially after Aliyah Boston fouled out in the do-or-die showdown.

In early September, Clark dropped the bombshell that she was out for the rest of the season with a lingering groin injury.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever reacts after being called for a foul against the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The setback, which had sidelined her since July, erased hopes of a late return and dimmed the WNBA’s spotlight with the casual fanbase.

For the Fever, it was a crushing blow — losing their floor general and top scorer meant their uphill battle all but collapsed. Without Clark, they never really stood a chance.

