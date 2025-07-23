Caitlin Clark's WNBA Team Unveils Epic Uniforms Tied To Hit Netflix Show: PHOTOS

The popular show's final season begins in November, with the series finale scheduled for Dec. 31

Who's ready to enter the Upside Down?

"Stranger Things" returns on Nov. 26 for the start of its final season on Netflix after first premiering in 2016.

A second batch of episodes will come out on Christmas, and the series finale will drop on Dec. 31.

Fans are incredibly excited… and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever are tapping into the energy and hype.

Indiana Fever unveil ‘Stranger Things’ uniforms

The Fever announced Wednesday that they're bringing back the team's "Stranger Things" uniforms ahead of the series returning in November.

The team first debuted the uniforms in 2021, and the connection is here: the legendary sci-fi series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

"This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down. As we celebrate our team and the cultural phenomenon that is Stranger Things, we’re thrilled to bring back this awesome collaboration with Netflix," Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox announced when unveiling the epic uniforms.

The jerseys are currently available for purchase for fans, and something tells me they're going to go quickly.

Fans will be able to see the Fever wear the unis multiple times before the season ends. The list of games featuring them is below:

July 24 vs. Las Vegas

July 30 vs. Phoenix

Aug. 9 vs. Chicago

Aug. 12 vs. Dallas

Aug. 26 vs. Seattle

Aug. 29 at Los Angeles

Sept. 9 vs. Minnesota

I understand this isn't the first time the Fever have embraced "Stranger Things," but this is definitely the best time.

Fans are gearing up for one final ride, and Caitlin Clark has turned the Fever into the biggest brand in the league.

It's a win for everyone involved. The Fever get a unique look and Netflix gets to see arguably its most popular show brought to fans in a sports setting.

Seriously, look at the epic graphic below. Give whoever is in the marketing department who cooked this up a raise.

What do you think of the uniforms? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.