Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Takes On Eli Manning In 'Pop-A-Shot' Challenge

Published|Updated

Forget Canton; Eli Manning is aiming for a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

In a segment of "The Eli Manning Show," Eli welcomed Indiana Fever star and WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark for a Pop-A-Shot challenge.

Eli Manning. Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA - Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Atlanta Dream on August 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Facing long odds of winning—reminiscent of his Super Bowl XLII matchup against the Patriots—Eli took on the NCAA's all-time Division I leading scorer and the WNBA's greatest-ever rookie.

Former New York Giants teammate Shaun O'Hara joined the duo, bringing some humor to the moment when Caitlin jokingly called herself "bad" at Pop-A-Shot.

"I don’t believe it," O’Hara quipped, nodding to Clark’s incredible shooting prowess.

In a stunning upset filmed during Super Bowl week, Manning dominated Clark, clinching a 76-51 victory. This moment surely ranks among the highlights of Eli’s 16-year NFL career.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP showed deep respect for Clark, who has sparked a surge of new WNBA fans. At 23, Clark shattered records in her debut season with Indiana, including most points, most three-pointers made and most assists by a rook.

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever speaks during the Caitlin Clark #22 Jersey Retirement  Ceremony after the game between the USC Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes on February 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Photo by Jasey Michelle Bradwell/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark has collaborated with the Mannings in the past, having appeared alongside Peyton Manning for an Ascension St. Vincent Hospital commercial.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)