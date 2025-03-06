Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Takes On Eli Manning In 'Pop-A-Shot' Challenge

Forget Canton; Eli Manning is aiming for a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

In a segment of "The Eli Manning Show," Eli welcomed Indiana Fever star and WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark for a Pop-A-Shot challenge.

Facing long odds of winning—reminiscent of his Super Bowl XLII matchup against the Patriots—Eli took on the NCAA's all-time Division I leading scorer and the WNBA's greatest-ever rookie.

Former New York Giants teammate Shaun O'Hara joined the duo, bringing some humor to the moment when Caitlin jokingly called herself "bad" at Pop-A-Shot.

"I don’t believe it," O’Hara quipped, nodding to Clark’s incredible shooting prowess.

In a stunning upset filmed during Super Bowl week, Manning dominated Clark, clinching a 76-51 victory. This moment surely ranks among the highlights of Eli’s 16-year NFL career.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP showed deep respect for Clark, who has sparked a surge of new WNBA fans. At 23, Clark shattered records in her debut season with Indiana, including most points, most three-pointers made and most assists by a rook.

Clark has collaborated with the Mannings in the past, having appeared alongside Peyton Manning for an Ascension St. Vincent Hospital commercial.

