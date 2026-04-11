Lexie Hull Re-Signs With Fever: 'We Still Have Unfinished Business'

After months of uncertainty over whether the WNBA and its players would finalize a new CBA before the season, opening tip is approaching — and a certified OutKick favorite is officially staying put.

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever announced that they had re-signed Lexie Hull to a new deal that will see her return alongside the likes of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for what will be her fifth season in Indy.

"Ensuring Lexie’s return was a high priority for us," said Fever COO and GM Amber Cox said in a statement. "She represents the heart of our team, and that was never more evident than in our playoff run last season. She impacts every aspect of the game on both ends of the floor and is a vital member of our core group. We are thrilled to have her back in a Fever uniform."

Hull was a restricted free agent, and considering she was coming off a career year with highs in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, and steals per game, it probably didn't take much convincing to get the Fever to offer her a fresh deal.

READ: LEXIE HULL SAYS WNBA TEAMS TARGET CAITLIN CLARK, FEVER BECAUSE OF ‘JEALOUSY’

"Indy has been my home over the last four years, and there was no other place I could imagine playing right now. We still have unfinished business, and I’m so excited to continue building on all that we accomplished last season," Hull said. "I instantly fell in love with the fans during my rookie season and I’ve grown so much during my time here, both in our locker room and in the community. I’m a West Coast girl turned Midwesterner, and I’m ready to do everything I can to bring another WNBA championship to Indianapolis."

The Fever get their season underway on May 9 when they host the Dallas Wings.