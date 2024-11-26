Big Ten Football Team Pours Shocking Amount Of Money Into Program

A new era of Indiana Hoosiers football is underway.

The Hoosiers are 10-1 with one regular season game remaining, and it appears Indiana is a lock to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Head coach Curt Cignetti was recently handed a new contract that will pay him an average of $8 million annually through the 2032 season.

The man is going to make himself a ton of money in the coming years, and he won't be getting rich alone.

Indiana pours money into its football program

Not only will Cignetti earn an average of $8 million over the duration of the contract, but his assistants will also get paid.

Jared Kelly reported that his assistant salary pool is a staggering $11 million. For comparison, Ohio State's reportedly is $11.43 million.

That means Indiana is within spitting distance of the Buckeyes. Imagine telling someone that a year ago, and not have them laugh in your face.

The incredible investment into the Hoosiers football program is a sign the school is 100% committed to continuing the success ushered in by Cignetti.

The Hoosiers have been a punching bag in the B1G for a very long time. Nobody feared playing Indiana. Well, they do now.

Cignetti has the Hoosiers rolling in his first year with the program. He completely changed the narrative in Bloomington, and that resulted in him getting paid.

Well, he's not going to get paid alone. The massive assistant salary pool will allow Indiana to attract major talent, and that should help build consistency and stability after a great 2024 campaign.

A new era is definitely underway at Indiana, and it is really cool to see. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.