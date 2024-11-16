Hottest Football Coach In The Big Ten Scores Massive New Contract

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is going to be a very rich man.

Cignetti has the Hoosiers sitting at a perfect 10-0 in his first season with the program, and he's turned Indiana's rise into one of the best stories in all of college football.

Indiana was a joke in the Big Ten for decades. Nobody feared playing the Hoosiers. It was always viewed as a cupcake game.

That's definitely no longer the case, and the program's turnaround has resulted in Cignetti getting a big extension.

Curt Cignetti inks lucrative extension with Indiana.

The Hoosiers announced Saturday that the team's head football coach has agreed to an extension through the 2032 season that will pay him an average of $8 million a year.

He will also receive a $1 million annual retention bonus. His original deal with the program was for six years and worth $27 million.

His new deal is certainly an incredibly healthy raise.

This is a great business decision from the Hoosiers. Cignetti was going to likely be the hottest name in the coaching carousel this offseason.

The man has won everywhere he's been, and he'll gladly be the first person to let you know that. He dominated at JMU and turned one of the worst teams in the B1G into a legit playoff contender.

The Hoosiers are currently ranked fifth in the CFP standings. Nobody would have believed anyone who claimed prior to the season that would be the case in mid-November.

Bloomington isn't an easy place to win or recruit. Yet, Cignetti is sitting with a perfect record with just two regular season games left. When you win in college sports, you get paid.

Indiana now has its man for years to come, and that should make fans very happy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.