Hottest Football Coach In The Big Ten Scores Massive New Contract

Published|Updated

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is going to be a very rich man.

Cignetti has the Hoosiers sitting at a perfect 10-0 in his first season with the program, and he's turned Indiana's rise into one of the best stories in all of college football.

Indiana was a joke in the Big Ten for decades. Nobody feared playing the Hoosiers. It was always viewed as a cupcake game.

That's definitely no longer the case, and the program's turnaround has resulted in Cignetti getting a big extension.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti agrees to a massive extension with the program. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Curt Cignetti inks lucrative extension with Indiana.

The Hoosiers announced Saturday that the team's head football coach has agreed to an extension through the 2032 season that will pay him an average of $8 million a year.

He will also receive a $1 million annual retention bonus. His original deal with the program was for six years and worth $27 million.

His new deal is certainly an incredibly healthy raise.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti's new contract will pay him $8 million annually. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is a great business decision from the Hoosiers. Cignetti was going to likely be the hottest name in the coaching carousel this offseason.

The man has won everywhere he's been, and he'll gladly be the first person to let you know that. He dominated at JMU and turned one of the worst teams in the B1G into a legit playoff contender.

The Hoosiers are currently ranked fifth in the CFP standings. Nobody would have believed anyone who claimed prior to the season that would be the case in mid-November.

Bloomington isn't an easy place to win or recruit. Yet, Cignetti is sitting with a perfect record with just two regular season games left. When you win in college sports, you get paid.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti agreed to a lucrative extension. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana now has its man for years to come, and that should make fans very happy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.