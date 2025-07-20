Incoming Ole Miss Football Freshman Found Dead After Memphis Shooting
Incoming Ole Miss freshman defensive end Corey Adams was found dead after a shooting on Saturday night.
The Shelby County Sheriff's office arrived on the scene in Cordova, TN (just outside of Memphis) at 10 p.m. local time and found that the 18-year-old Adams and four other men had been shot.
Despite attempting to apply life-saving measures to the three-star recruit, Adams was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. All four other victims were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition.
"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee," Ole Miss said in a statement on Sunday. "While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
Adams, who was from New Orleans, LA, was a three-star recruit from Edna Karr high school. He was part of a 2025 Rebels recruiting class that was ranked 15th in the nation. Over his final two years of high school, he recorded 31 sacks, helping him gain an offer from the SEC school, which he officially signed in June 2024.