Incoming Ole Miss Football Freshman Found Dead After Memphis Shooting

Incoming Ole Miss freshman defensive end Corey Adams was found dead after a shooting on Saturday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff's office arrived on the scene in Cordova, TN (just outside of Memphis) at 10 p.m. local time and found that the 18-year-old Adams and four other men had been shot.

Despite attempting to apply life-saving measures to the three-star recruit, Adams was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. All four other victims were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee," Ole Miss said in a statement on Sunday. "While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

