Left-Wing Group Wants Dodgers To Skip White House Visit Over Trump Immigration Policies

It hasn't even been a week since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, and already left-wing groups are trying to use them for a political statement.

As is customary for teams winning a championship, the Dodgers will once again be invited back to visit the White House by President Donald Trump. In 2024, essentially the entire team attended the traditional ceremony, which has quite literally nothing whatsoever to do with politics.

But for the progressive left, everything comes back to being the loudest voice in the room in an attempt to get their way.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), published an online petition this week demanding that the Dodgers decline to visit the White House next year to celebrate their championship. As always, they ran to the "right side of history" to defend their absurd activism and hatred for the laws of the United States.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have always been more than a baseball team — they’re part of the spirit of who we are as a city. The team represents our neighborhoods, our families, and our shared love for our diverse communities. But right now, our community, our city are under siege, we need them to stand with us, on the right side of history," the petition says.

"Ask the team to honor the unity, integrity and diversity they themselves represent. They cannot stay silent as our families and neighbors face violence, detention, and deportation. By visiting a president who has used his power to harm the most vulnerable, the team would be turning its back on the very people who fill the stadiums, wear the jerseys, and give this team its heart. By encouraging the team to do the right thing, we will show the White House that Los Angeles stands for compassion, dignity, and solidarity with their immigrant neighbors."

An Instagram post continued, demanding that the Dodgers make a political stunt to support this group.

"Los Angeles is a city built by immigrants, working families, and dreamers. We celebrate our champions, but we also stand for justice, dignity, and love for our community. Dodgers, stay with us. Stand with the city that has always stood with you," according to ABC7 in LA.

What a joke.

White House Visit Has Nothing To Do With Politics

The Dodgers have made any number of politically-charged mistakes in recent years. In 2023, they offended a huge portion of their fanbase, players, and common decency by giving an award to a disgraced group of anti-Catholic "drag nuns."

Then, earlier in 2025, they misidentified law enforcement, and refused to respond to request for comment about the damage they caused.

It's quite obvious that the Dodgers, despite their outstanding baseball operations department, have plenty of room for improvement when it comes to basic competency. They've done an extremely poor job hiring people in public relations and other areas, while let their clear political bias undermine what the organization should be.

But regardless, the Dodgers simply have no business getting involved in immigration debates, discussion, or policy. Visiting the White House does not mean the organization or players endorse, or condemn, specific policies by the current administration. No more than it did when other sports teams visited the White House when a cognitively declining Joe Biden was in office. It's a harmless, fun tradition. That's it.

Immigration groups like NDLON have no business calling the Dodgers a representative of anything that their disgraceful ideology represents. Yes, LA is full of Democrats, which is why the city itself has become a national embarrassment. No, that doesn't mean the Dodgers must sign off on the purposeful destruction of it to satisfy the selfishness and disdain for US laws that the political left celebrates.

Republicans make up 40-45% of Southern California. There are millions of Dodgers fans across the country, of all political ideologies. They visited the White House last year, a rare win of organizational decision-making, putting them on the actual "right side of history." Hopefully they do it again and hand the extremists at NDLON a bigger loss than the Blue Jays took.