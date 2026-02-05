Imane Khelif Finally Admits To Having XY Chromosomes After 18 Months Of Gaslighting

After months of denial and legal resistance to sex testing, the Algerian boxer now confirms possessing a Y chromosome but claims to be open to World Boxing’s mandatory eligibility test

Imane Khelif has finally admitted to possessing XY chromosomes.

In a new interview with French sports outlet L’Équipe, the Algerian boxer addressed the controversy that surrounded the women's boxing competition at the Paris Olympics, where Khelif won gold despite questions surrounding the athlete's biological sex.

Khelif is not transgender but reportedly has a condition called difference of sex development (DSD).

In the interview, Khelif confirmed the presence of the SRY gene, a sex-determining gene located on the Y chromosome that triggers male development.

"Yes, and it’s natural," Khelif said.

Following the controversy in Paris, World Boxing adopted a new policy requiring mandatory sex testing in order to compete in female events. Now, according to both L’Équipe and CNN, Khelif is open to taking the test and plans to compete in the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

"For the next Games, if I have to take a test, I will," Khelif said. "I have no problem with that."

But clearly, Khelif does have a problem with that.

When World Boxing introduced mandatory chromosome testing last year, Khelif withdrew from the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands rather than submit to the test. The 26-year-old has also formally appealed the policy, challenging the requirement through the Court of Arbitration for Sport in an attempt to overturn the rule entirely.

At any point over the past 18 months of controversy, Khelif could have submitted a simple cheek swab — but actively fought not to do so. Yet we're supposed to believe this boxer is suddenly open and cooperative?

Imane Khelif Admits To Undergoing Hormone Therapy

The new interview revealed that Khelif underwent hormone suppression ahead of the Paris Olympics.

"For the Paris Games qualifying tournament, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero," Khelif said.

That statement raises immediate red flags.

Lowering testosterone to absolute zero would be physiologically implausible for any living human — male or female — let alone someone capable of training, recovering and competing at an elite Olympic level. Even women produce measurable amounts of testosterone, and complete suppression would come with severe physical consequences.

But that's not the point anyway.

By acknowledging a Y chromosome, Khelif has effectively confirmed what female boxers, governing bodies and reporters have been saying all along: the boxer is biologically male.

"This is who I am," Khelif said. "I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me."

That admission effectively settles the debate. Or at least it should.

"I am not a trans woman, I am a girl," Khelif argued in the interview. "I was raised as a girl, I grew up as a girl, the people in my village have always known me as a girl."

And while it may be true that Khelif has always identified as a girl, biology matters in sports. We can have compassion for those born with a difference of sex development (DSD), but that doesn't mean female athletes should have to sacrifice safety and fair competition in the process. The sex testing policy exists for a reason.

So if Khelif really has "no problem" with sex testing, then there's nothing left to argue about. Take the test. When it confirms the presence of the Y chromosome — the one Khelif has now admitted to having — we can go ahead and put this thing to bed.