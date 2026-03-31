Brad Underwood Used European Recruiting To Help Illinois Reach Final Four

One of the side effects of college sports adding NIL is the influx of European players into college basketball. In the past, most Euros would stay in Europe and play professionally because they could make money. Now, there's money to be made in college basketball and these kids know they can get better exposure for a potential NBA career.

Illinois, which defeated Iowa on Saturday to reach its first Final Four in over 20 years, is led by several European players, including David Mirkovic, Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic, and Mihailo Petrovic. Plus, while Andrej Stojakovic was born in the United States, he has Greek citizenship and is the son of Serbian former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic.

Head coach Brad Underwood, who has embraced recruiting European players, joined OutKick's Dan Dakich on "Don't @ Me" and discussed what it's like coaching European basketball players.

"This is the most fun I've ever had coaching a team," Underwood said. "We don't have bad practices because the truly great thing is they are competitive as heck. They show up, they love ball, they love to work, [and] they love to compete."

Illinois is an interesting case study and the European influence on college basketball is something St. John's head coach Rick Pitino referenced in his pre-Sweet 16 press conference. Pitino credited the addition of Europeans to the college game as one of the reasons the talent level is higher than ever.

"College basketball, in the last two years, is at the highest level of performance that I've witnessed in my 50 years because of the foreign influence," Pitino said. "[European players] no longer want to go to the EuroLeague or the EuroCup. They want to go to the States because they make more money."

Not everyone in the basketball world loves the European influence, however. Several prominent voices in the NBA community lamented the influx of Europeans, particularly white European players.

"If you look at Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić now, let’s go back and look at what they do in the All-Star Game … it’s a lot of bulls**t with that. I can read between the lines on that. It’s a shot at black Americans. We’re controlling the sport. They’re tired of us controlling the sport," said 2x NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Stephen A. Smith claimed the NBA wants more European players as a way to "whiten the sport."

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has been on a crusade against white Europeans for years. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins accused MVP voters of favoring white players, like Jokic, over black players.

Luckily, the conversation hasn't yet penetrated the college basketball ranks. If Illinois wins the championship, that could change. For now, though, none of that matters to Illinois and Underwood. They're trying to win a title, and it's clear the European players are a big reason why the school is in this position.

"Most importantly, they know how to win, and they want to win. And they're playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not the one on the back, and that's been a joy to coach," Underwood said.

In a sport that's too often individualized, it's refreshing to see a squad that comes together and plays a true team game. Even if that's going to upset some people in the NBA community.