College Basketball Player Suffers Grisly Eye Injury: WATCH

Illinois State guard Johnny Kinziger got bloodied up Wednesday night during a win over Bradley.

While basketball injuries are common, you don't often see super-graphic and grisly ones. That's generally reserved for the UFC and NHL.

You might see some blood on a guy's jersey or arm, but a truly bloody injury is pretty rare. Unfortunately for Kinziger, he got one during the 82-71 victory.

Kinziger suffered a shot to the face from Zek Montgomery and the blood immediately started flowing down his face after it appeared his upper eyelid split wide open.

Check out the gnarly footage below, but maybe don't eat lunch at the same time. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yikes. That's not something you want to see, but to Kinziger, he shook the hit off like a champ. He just let the blood pour down his face as he exited the court.

If you're going to bleed, you might as well look cool while doing it. The last thing you want to do is panic and look weak.

Own it. Walk off like a king who was just in battle. That's exactly what Kinziger did, and it was awesome to see.

Now, is it going to leave a hell of a mark and some swelling? Yes, but those are the scars of war. Embrace the carnage. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.