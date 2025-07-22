Illegals Detained At Alligator Alcatraz Are Mad About The Ham Sandwiches

White bread on the menu at Alligator Alcatraz.

We've gone soft as a society and the folks who are about to get deported for being illegal in the country have obviously assimilated in that respect because those being detained at Florida's Alligator Alcatraz are complaining about the food.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday the detainees have complained about the ham sandwiches. That's right, the sandwiches.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Detainess Want Toasted Bread

So what's the problem?

"They were mad the ham sandwiches weren't toasted," DeSantis said. "Like, excuse me? Give me a break."

There have been protests as well as rallies beyond the borders of the illegal immigrant holding facility situated on the property of an abandoned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve. 

Protesters say it's inhumane to detain people in the Everglades surrounded by alligators and snakes.

And, no, the place does not house alligators or snakes, although the surrounding environment is naturally full of them.

TOPSHOT - An aerial view of a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," is seen located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 7, 2025. The $450 million camp has been built on a disused airfield deep in the Florida Everglades and is surrounded by swamps that are home to creatures including alligators and poisonous snakes. The steaming hot, mosquito-infested site is a symbol of the Republican administration's determination to look tough as it pursues its policy of mass deportations of undocumented migrants. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

DeSantis: Detainees Get What's Required

But that hasn't stopped the complaints, including limited bathroom space and other things.

And now the detainees are hating on white bread. 

"DHS required there to be certain things," DeSantis said. "I know the legal was a part of that. There is recreation. I know that people say there's not and there is. I'm confident that whatever's required will be provided."

What is not required is to feed the detainees gourmet cuisine. 

TOPSHOT - US President President Donald Trump (2R), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L), and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) walk through a medical facility section as they tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed facility -- located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands -- part of his expansion of deportations of undocumented migrants, his spokeswoman said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alligator Alcatraz Better Than Florida Prisons

"First of all, they're fed the same as the staff is fed," DeSantis said. "It's not a prison; it's a deportation processing center, so it is different. 

"But, like in Florida prisons, do you think the prisoners get the same meals as the guards? No, of course not. It's different.

"Listen, everyone's the same there."

Interestingly, the staff has not complained about the free sandwiches. Weird. 

Anyway, one supposes it won't long matter whether the ham sandwiches for the detainees get toasted or bread or not. Because they are on their way out of the country.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.