Illegals Detained At Alligator Alcatraz Are Mad About The Ham Sandwiches

We've gone soft as a society and the folks who are about to get deported for being illegal in the country have obviously assimilated in that respect because those being detained at Florida's Alligator Alcatraz are complaining about the food.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday the detainees have complained about the ham sandwiches. That's right, the sandwiches.

Detainess Want Toasted Bread

So what's the problem?

"They were mad the ham sandwiches weren't toasted," DeSantis said. "Like, excuse me? Give me a break."

There have been protests as well as rallies beyond the borders of the illegal immigrant holding facility situated on the property of an abandoned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Protesters say it's inhumane to detain people in the Everglades surrounded by alligators and snakes.

And, no, the place does not house alligators or snakes, although the surrounding environment is naturally full of them.

DeSantis: Detainees Get What's Required

But that hasn't stopped the complaints, including limited bathroom space and other things.

And now the detainees are hating on white bread.

"DHS required there to be certain things," DeSantis said. "I know the legal was a part of that. There is recreation. I know that people say there's not and there is. I'm confident that whatever's required will be provided."

What is not required is to feed the detainees gourmet cuisine.

Alligator Alcatraz Better Than Florida Prisons

"First of all, they're fed the same as the staff is fed," DeSantis said. "It's not a prison; it's a deportation processing center, so it is different.

"But, like in Florida prisons, do you think the prisoners get the same meals as the guards? No, of course not. It's different.

"Listen, everyone's the same there."

Interestingly, the staff has not complained about the free sandwiches. Weird.

Anyway, one supposes it won't long matter whether the ham sandwiches for the detainees get toasted or bread or not. Because they are on their way out of the country.