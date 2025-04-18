Idiotic Steve Kerr Claims Harvard Should Be Allowed To Be Antisemitic With No Consequences

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is about as dumb as they come, and he proved that again earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the coach spoke with reporters after his squad defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in. During the press conference, he wore a "Harvard Basketball" shirt.

Kerr doesn’t do things like this without a purpose, and he made it very clear why he wore that specific shirt.

"It’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach — what to say — by our government. Way to go, way to stand up to the bully," Kerr said.

The coach was referring to how the Trump Administration is attempting to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding from Harvard for not following the president’s efforts to combat antisemitism. Kerr thinks that this is an overreach on Trump’s part and an attempt to control them in unconstitutional ways.

But is it?

While you can certainly debate how Trump is taking care of this, it's wrong to say he can’t do it.

Harvard receives about $9 billion in federal funding , some of which comes through yours and my tax dollars. That means that any administration could put pressure on Harvard to fix problems it deems noteworthy, since its funding helps the school exist.

Frankly, addressing antisemitism on the Cambridge campus is no small thing. In 2024, OutKick covered the extensive lengths to which Harvard let antisemitism and pro-Hamas protests run amok within its walls , and its rejection of Trump’s initiative shows it has no intention of erasing it.

Since Harvard wants to play hardball, Trump does have the right to attempt to freeze these funds until something is done. Harvard won’t cease to exist (they have plenty of lucrative donors), but losing $2.2 billion sends a clear message from Trump.

He won’t tolerate antisemitism anymore. Neither should Harvard, but the school seems committed to being a hotbed of Jewish hate.