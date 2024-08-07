Idiot Climate Activists Vandalized Messi's House In Ibiza

Soccer star Lionel Messi's house has never been messier, and — I hope you're sitting down — it appears to have been the work of moronic climate activists, per The New York Post.

Oh… and they posted it on Instagram because… well, they're morons.

Now, if you're not familiar with Ibiza, it's where rich people and annoying electronic music fans go to vacation. I've never been there, but everything I've ever seen leads me to believe that it's like if you took the worst parts of Miami and put it on an island off the coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea.

But while it's not for me — and not just because I can't afford it — Messi seems to like Ibiza and that's why he shelled out $12 million for a mansion there.

However, because they hate when others have nice things, climate-alarmist dopes decided that if they were miserable about their own lives, then the least they could do is make Messi hire someone to power wash his house by spraying the message "Help the planet, eat the rich, abolish the police." red and black paint all over it.

As you can tell by tacking on, "Abolish the police," this group — known as Futuro Vegetal, — is not exactly comprised of grounded, sensible people, and they said that Messi's mansion was an "illegal construction."

Given how pricey land in Ibiza likely is, I think someone else would have stepped in and taken care of business if the house wasn't supposed to be there. There's no need for a bunch of dorks pretending they are saving the world to deface the guy's property because they're jealous that he's successful and they, obviously aren't.

I hope Messi knows a good power-washing guy, and hopefully, the police in Ibiza, so that these morons who want to be abolished so bad make quick work of arresting them.

