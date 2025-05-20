Iconic Finebaum Caller, Larry From Shelby, Passed Away And I'm Heartbroken

One of the most famous callers in the history of the Paul Finebaum Show, Larry Wallace, died this week after delivering one final call from a hospital bed. On Monday's show, Finebaum delivered a heartfelt tribute to "Larry from Shelby."

The host struggled to get through the words, as the famous caller clearly left his imprint on the show and on Finebaum himself.

Some of you may know, but for those who don't, I worked at ESPN for nearly 10 years. For much of that time, I helped produce the Paul Finebaum Show. Part of my job was to answer the phones and I built relationships with many of the callers.

One of the strongest bonds that came from that time period was with Larry Wallace. He was a great, kind man. When my apartment burned down in 2015, I lost almost everything I owned. Larry, who did not have much money, sent me a check for $200. That's the kind of person Larry Wallace was. His heart was huge and when he found out that I had lost my home, all he wanted to do was help in any way that he could.

I had the honor of meeting Larry a few years later. Another caller from the show who became a good friend of mine, Rich Johnson (Rich from Atlanta), invited me to his home to play some golf. Rich and Larry were very close, so Rich invited Larry to attend, as well as the producer of the Finebaum show at the time, John Hayes.

Since Rich and Larry were huge Alabama guys and John and I both attended Penn State, we decided to have a 2v2 match at the prestigious Château Élan Golf Club outside of Atlanta. One moment, in particular, sticks out to me from that round.

At one point, Larry skulled a chip shot from about 50 yards away that appeared headed well over the green.

"That's gone," I said to Hayes, my partner, as the ball was screaming through the air. But it wasn't. It stopped practically on a dime.

"What the hell?!" I said.

"Check his club," Hayes said quietly.

"Larry, let me see that club!" I yelled from greenside down the fairway where Larry stood.

A wry smile crept over Larry's face, and he started running towards his golf cart.

I chased after him, repeating: "Let me see the club, Larry!"

He laughed his butt off as he tried to hide the club in his bag. Of course, it turned out he had some crazy wedge with cross grooves, completely illegal, that allowed him to hit impossible shots.

It didn't matter, and no one cared, but it was a moment I'll remember forever. Larry was a goofball and one of the funniest people I have ever met. He wasn't using the club to gain an advantage in a stupid match that was meaningless. He used it for moments like that, to give everyone a good laugh.

I have no idea who won the match that day, and I don't care. I'm just glad I had a chance to spend some time with Larry Wallace.

He was a one-of-a-kind man, and he will be deeply missed, not just by me, but by everyone in the Paul Finebaum Show family.

Rest in peace, Larry. You deserve it.