Ice Cube, Serena Williams Among Those Bidding For NFL Flag Football League

The NFL is looking to launch some men's and women's flag football leagues, but despite being a multi-billion-dollar company, it doesn't want to be the only one with skin in the game when it comes to a venture like this.

So, they've been soliciting pitches from potential investors and partners, and there is reportedly a ton of interest.

According to Bloomberg, one of the companies interested is 776, which is a venture capital firm started by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and his wife, tennis superstar Serena Williams.

But they're far from the only ones interested. Michael Strahan's SMAC Entertainment, Ice Cube is reportedly part of another investment group, and TKO Holdings — that's the company that has both the WWE and the UFC — is also interested.

XFFL incoming?

I wish.

It may be surprising to see so much interest, but if you want to invest in flag football, this is, without a doubt, the time to do it.

That's because the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are coming up and flag football will make its Olympic debut there.

I feel like there's always some quirky or new event that becomes a big hit. I mean, curling blows up every four years and we all talked about the break dancing competition at last summer's games in Paris.

I think flag football could be that next Olympic sport that most of us get really into for about three to five weeks then forget about until the next Olympic cycle.

However, others will get really into it for good.

Think about it: flag football is still (kind of) football, and we all love football. But there is a generation of kids who love football but haven't been allowed to play Pop Warner because their parents don't want them to get waffled by a 12-year-old who shaves.

Those kids will be pleading with their moms and dads to sign them up for flag football after the 2028 Games. From there, flag football continues to grow and grow.

So, getting a league set up now to ride that wave out of the 2028 Olympics is a smart move.