Iowa Fans Missed Notre Dame's 47-Yard TD Run Because The Broadcast Cut To An Ad For A Local Car Dealership

I went to bed at halftime of the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M football game last night for two reasons. The first is that I was tired (10 p.m. is late for me now, I guess that officially makes me an adult). But the second is that it wasn’t very entertaining game.

At halftime, the score was 6-6 (BOR-RING), and each offense looked as disjointed as a Kamala Harris inspirational speech . I was hoping for a more free-flowing game, but alas, I turned it in for the day disappointed (a first-world problem, I know).

But as I was snoozing, the Fighting Irish offense finally (as Chris Fowler said) scored a touchdown, thanks to an electric 47-yard run by Jadarian Price with just under seven minutes left in the third.

Ah, if only my youthful vitality had not failed me! If I had just made it another 30ish minutes, I probably would have seen some offense. Oh well, you can’t win ‘em all.

But I feel especially bad for the fans who braved the late evening hours (and the lackluster first half) in Iowa City, IA, because they didn’t get to enjoy the Price house call. Well, not live anyway.

Just Price was finding an opening in the Aggies defense, the broadcast cut away to an ad for McGrath Auto (a car dealership in nearby Cedar Rapids), for absolutely no reason at all. The ad lasted for the entirety of Price’s run, and only cut back to the game after it was all over.

Check it out.

Of course, you could look this up on X, YouTube, Facebook, or any number of sites/apps and see it for yourself. But the whole point of watching a game live is to see the action unfold as it happens, not after you’ve seen a local car dealership make a last-ditch effort to boost their quarter’s bottom line.

What a bummer for those fans. But hey, thank goodness for instant replay!