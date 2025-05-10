Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour Unloads On Refs After Blown Call

The second round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals shifted to Raleigh for Saturday night's Game 3, with the two sides tied 1-1, and while Game 3 was all Hurricanes, at least one thing didn't go their way.

And it left bench boss Rod Brind'Amour fuming.

It happened in the final minute of the second period with the Hurricanes up 2-0. There was a bit of a scramble in front of the Capitals' net, and during it, Caps defenseman Trevor van Riemsyk went down in a heap after a stick came up and caught him in the face.

The officials' arm came up, and they prepared to send Jordan Staal to the sin bin for high-sticking.

But here's the thing: all it took for Brind'Amour was one glance at those nifty screens they have placed on the bench for him to realize that his team was getting royally screwed on this one and he let the officials know it.

The first thing that would have set Brind'Amour off was the fact that it wasn't Staal's stick that clipped van Riemsdyk. It was actually the stick belonging to his teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois that caught him up high in an unfortunate act of friendly fire.

I get that the game happens fast, but someone needs to spot that.

But there's another thing that made this call enraging, and that was that it cost the Hurricanes a great scoring opportunity as they had an odd-man rush through the neutral zone that was blown dead as a result of the blown call.

In short: Brind'Amour had every right to be hot under the collar on this one. It was pretty bad.

Fortunately, if there's going to be a call this bad in the playoffs, you just don't want to see it have a direct effect on the outcome of the game,and fortunately, in this instance, it didn't.

As I mentioned up top, this one was all Canes, and they ended up winning 4-0 on home ice to take a 2-1 series lead.