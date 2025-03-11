Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Heads To NASCAR With Fantastic Paint Scheme

I don't feel like any brand has truly made it until it appears on a race car, and for Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, that time has come.

Hyak Motorsports — which is the new, re-branded version of JTG Daugherty Racing — fields the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series which is driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The team uses a few primary sponsors, but it's not unusual to see some beverages like Sunny D or NOS Energy Drink get a little time on the hood of Stenhouse's hot rod.

But his weekend in Las Vegas is all about Real American Beer, brother!

That's a sharp-looking paint scheme.

Does beer always look good on a stock car though? I think it might. I'm sitting here trying to think if there was ever a beer paint scheme that wasn't great.

Of course, you've got Iconic ones like Dale Jr.'s No. 8 Budweiser scheme, the Rusty Wallace No. 2 Miller Light cars, and I always liked the Sterling Marlin's old Coors LIght schemes on the No. 40.

In recent years the Busch Light scheme on Kevin Harvick and Ross Chastain's cars have been great too.

Like I said, though beer looks good on anything. I might throw a Yuengling wrap on my mint-condish 2022 Kia Forte just to prove this idea in the name of science.

But I digress…

This isn't the first time that the Hulkster co-founded beer brand has dunked its toe into the world of motorsports sponsorships. Last season, the brand appeared on a car driven by Mason Massey in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The Real American beer presence won't be the only wrestling tie-in at the race in Las Vegas, which comes before Wrestlemania 41 at Allegaint Stadium.

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will drive the pace car ahead of the Pennzoil 400.