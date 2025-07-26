Hulk Hogan's Friend, Manager Jimmy Hart Stunned By Wrestling Icon's Death

Few people knew Hulk Hogan as well or as long as Jimmy Hart, the iconic wrestler's longtime manager and friend, and Hart says he was shocked to hear that his pal had died on Thursday at the age of 71.

Hart revealed in a new interview with People that he had tried to call Hogan just one day before his death, but was only able to speak to his assistant.

"I called [Hogan] on Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning is when everything took place," Hart said. "So just…just overnight it all happened, but it was so positive the day before."

Hart said he recalled Hogan's assistant saying everything was alright.

"Well, tell him I love him," Hart told the assistant to tell his friend of decades.

Hart revealed that he had last seen Hogan a month before his death, which was before the late wrestler underwent neck surgery. This was one of more than 25 surgeries Hogan has had over the last decade or so of his life.

The 81-year-old Hart said that he had typically gotten together with Hogan a few nights a week to watch wrestling and said that everything seemed fine the last time he saw him.

"He was great," Hart said. "He had great food to eat that night. He was talking with the fans. He was just phenomenal."

Hart was one of numerous former wrestlers and managers who joined the current WWE roster ahead of Friday night's taping of SmackDown in Cleveland for an emotional tribute to Hogan. He could be seen dabbing tears throughout the tribute, which included a video showing highlights from throughout Hogan's illustrious career and a ten-bell salute.