Hulk Hogan Wants to Bodyslam And Leg Drop Kamala Harris (He's Kidding, Folks!)

Hulk Hogan went into a full on wrestling character on Monday night when the iconic wrestler decided to joke around about squaring off against Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a wrestling ring.

"Do you want me to bodyslam somebody?"

"Do you want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris?!"

HOGAN ENDORSED DONALD TRUMP AT THE RNC

"I said… do you want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris?!?!" Hogan asked in front of a packed Thirsty Cowboy bar in Medina, Ohio where the Hulkster was promoting his new beer. From the sheer tone of his voice and also the fact that Hogan knows it's never okay to physically beat up someone else - especially a man against a woman, the buzzed crowd laughingly went along with him.

But he wasn't done yet, asking the crowd if he should "Drop the leg on Kamala?!" in reference to the 71-year-old's famous finishing leg drop move that he used thousands of times throughout his time in the squared circle.

The Ohio crowd then erupted into cheers before the Hulkster joked that "it was the beer talking," before he cracked open and decimated a can of his new Real American Beer.

This wouldn't be the first time that Hogan has faced Kamala inside the wrestling ring. In fact, he has faced Kamala many times, or at least ‘The Ugandan Giant’ one.

The 71-year-old Hogan has recently laced up his boots and delved into the political wrestling ring when he spoke at last month's Republican National Convention and in true Hulkster fashion, ripped off his shirt to reveal a Trump Vance 2024 tank-top underneath.

ADVANTAGE: TRUMP

Imagine Hogan and Trump tag teaming in the wrestling ring against Kamala Harris and VP nominee Tim Walz though? You'd have to give the advantage to Trump considering he already has a WWE victory under his belt. Back at WrestleMania 23, Trump defeated Vince McMahon in the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ and even shaved the former WWE CEO's head as a punishment!

What's ironic is that although professional wrestling is obviously staged, some could even make the argument that Kamala getting the Presidential nomination without the American citizens actually voting for her in the Primary seemed a bit too coincidental and scripted as well, right?