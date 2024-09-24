Hugh Freeze Makes Useless Claim About Auburn Beating Arkansas And Cal After Losing To Arkansas And Cal

Things appear to be spiraling at Auburn, and not just because the Tigers are off to a mediocre 2-2 start to the season, but because head coach Hugh Freeze simply can't stop saying things that shouldn't be said.

While four games may not seem like a lot, Auburn is already one-third of the way through its season, which makes it a large enough sample size where anyone paying any attention at all can say that there is a very real quarterback problem on The Plains.

Freeze, who is known as an offensive genius and the only person on planet Earth who is responsible for who goes under center for the Tigers, has publicly criticized his quarterbacks on a number of occasions already this season.

On the one hand, it's refreshing to hear a coach speak to the media without a filter given that the entire CFB world is filled with mostly coach speak that just gets regurgitated year after year. However, if Freeze is going to go down this route of throwing players under the bus, a quick look in the mirror could go a long way when it comes to saving face in Auburn and inside his team's locker room.

Freeze is understandably frustrated given his team's 2-2 start to the season, but a few ‘I have to do better' or ‘Our staff needs to be better in certain situations’ type messages wouldn't hurt anybody. That isn't Freeze's style, however, when things go sour, it's everyone's fault but his.

While his criticisms of his own players are one thing, his latest case of word vomit included comments about Arkansas and Cal.

Freeze and the Tigers lost at home to Cal earlier this season and fell at home to the Razorbacks last week. One would imagine that Freeze would keep Cal and Arkansas out of his mouth seeing as how his program lost to both teams, but no, he wants it to be known that if they got another shot at those two teams, they'd obviously win.

"I mean no offense whatsoever to Arkansas or to Cal," Freeze said on Monday's ‘Tiger Talk' show. "I love Sam Pittman and I hope he wins the rest of his games, but I'm telling you the hard truth is [if] we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine times, and that's what's hard to take. And it's hard for our fans, I'm sure, and it's certainly hard for us."

Even the biggest Auburn Tigers fan on planet Earth would have to admit that Freeze's claim was moronic.

There is simply no need for Freeze to say that Auburn would beat Arkansas nine times out of 10 just 48 hours after the Razorbacks came to town and beat your team.

Freeze not having the ability to separate the mindset and messaging he should be sharing with his staff and players from what he should be saying when a microphone in front of his face is making things much, much worse at Auburn.

Sure, it's outside noise, but when you're dealing with diehard college football fans on top of 18-22-year-old players in a locker room, that outside noise cane become inside noise mighty fast.