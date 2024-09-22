Bo Wallace Goes Scorched Earth On Hugh Freeze After Auburn's Latest Loss, Says He Throws QB's 'Under The Bus'

Bo Wallace had an incredibly successful college career at Ole Miss under head coach Hugh Freeze, but that doesn't mean that the two are buddy-buddy these days. Based on Wallace's recent comments on social media, it's fair to say that the two don't exactly see things eye-to-eye.

Freeze has gotten off to a rough start in what is year two for him as the head coach at Auburn, with the Tigers falling to 2-2 on the year following a home loss to Arkansas just a couple weeks removed from a home loss to Cal.

In what has become a pattern for Freeze following disappointing losses, he refused to look in the mirror and take much blame for the Tigers' loss to the Razorbacks, and instead elected to throw his players, mainly his quarterback room, under the bus.

"I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football. We’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team, and we’ve got to find running backs that hold on to it," Freeze said during his postgame press conference.

This particular comment caught the attention of Wallace, who chose to go on an incredibly entertaining tell-all on X, formerly Twitter.

"We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus , that maybe no one wants to play for him?? His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word "I" is used… appreciate what he did for me , my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho," Wallace began in his lengthy post about Freeze.

"I got a story I’ll keep in my back pocket forever until it’s time. (Auburn staffers calling my phone incoming) But that dude has never helped me a day in his life…. It was always only about getting a win for him so he could collect his extra 100 racks a win. If y’all knew the medications and shots I was taking to get that man his money you wouldn’t believe they would let you walk on a field like that. And with all that , I still feel the tires from the bus," he continued.

Wallace later made an appearance on the ‘MPW Digital Postgame Show’ and said that he was so banged up during his time at Ole Miss under Freeze he even took injections before practice just to get through the day. He piled on his former coach during that segment as well, accusing him of not taking any responsibility for his team's struggles.

Wallace, now the offensive coordinator at The University School of Jackson (Tenn.), finished his three-year career at Ole Miss with over 9,500 yards passing, 81 total touchdowns, and another 944 yards on the ground.

After graduating from Ole Miss in 2014, Freeze remained the head coach of the Rebels for two more seasons, posting a combined record of 15-10 before Ole Miss was charged with multiple recruiting violations in January 2016. It was also discovered records of phone calls made to a number associated with a female escort service. Freeze claimed that the calls were misdialed numbers before school officials concluded it was "a concerning pattern" of similar calls made shortly after he arrived in Oxford.