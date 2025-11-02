Social Media Flooded With Hugh Freeze Memes After Auburn Firing

It has long been a matter of when, not if, Auburn would part ways with head football coach Hugh Freeze, and the Tigers' 10-3 loss at home to Kentucky on Saturday proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

OutKick's Trey Wallace reported on Sunday afternoon that Freeze has been fired by Auburn, and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will be taking over as interim head coach. Auburn will owe Freeze a little more than $15.5 million to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Freeze took over at Auburn ahead of the 2023 season, and he'll leave The Plains with a record of 15-19 and just a 6-16 mark in the SEC.

In his two and a half seasons at Auburn, Freeze went 0-3 against Georgia and 0-2 against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Losing to your two biggest rivals over and over again, alongside a putrid SEC record, is not a way to keep your job.

Social Media Reacts To Hugh Freeze Being Fired At Auburn

Auburn's hiring of Hugh Freeze never made much sense from the get-go. While he was considered to be an offensive genius during his five-year stint at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, the sport has caught up to his playing style in recent years. Gone are the days when fast-tempo catches teams off guard, especially in the NIL era, where the SEC as a whole has never been on a more equal playing field.

On top of that, Freeze never seemed like the right culture fit at Auburn. Winning football games hides any and all cultural differences, but when you're in the midst of posting your third straight losing season, well, those differences and flaws get exposed in a major way.

Freeze may be wishing he had never taken the Auburn job and stayed at Liberty, where he was making close to $5 million per year without any over-the-top expectations. Moving from Liberty to Auburn, where expectations oftentimes don't match reality, was a gamble, and one that Freeze lost.