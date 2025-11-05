Hugh Freeze's Daughter Speaks Out After His Auburn Firing, Shares Concerning Health Update About Coach

Hugh Freeze was fired as the head football coach at Auburn on Sunday, one day after the Tigers lost at home to Kentucky by the lowly score of 10-3. Freeze, who went 15-19 at Auburn, released your run-of-the-mill statement expressing appreciation for his time on The Plains after his dismissal, but one of his daughters, Madison, didn't stick to the generic post-firing playbook.

Madison shared a lengthy video to her TikTok in which she honestly expressed her thoughts and feelings about her father being fired. At the start of the video, she explained that she felt a desire not to share anything, but also a feeling that she needed to show the reality of what her family and others in a similar position go through in a time like this.

Auburn owes Freeze nearly $16 million to buy out the remainder of his contract, which Madison didn't shy away from talking about either.

"People can say what they want about money," Madison said. "Not enough money that can make you feel like this was worth it, or that we wanted this to happen.

"We came here hoping to restore a program and we were promised four years, and that didn’t happen," she continued. "I get that people didn’t see the results that they wanted in three years, but we all knew that this was gonna be much longer than a three-year rebuild."

Among the many talking points from Madison's video was her father's health.

Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer earlier this year, which Auburn announced in late February. The university's statement explained that the cancer was "detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable," but Madison explained that her dad's health has "deteriorated" throughout his up-and-down tenure at Auburn.

"In some twisted way, there's a relief factor for me personally because I've watched my dad's health just deteriorate over this. Other people can see it, I know y'all can see it, he's not healthy," she explained, as a caption of ‘As y’all boo him out the stadium' appears on the screen.

"I'm thankful there's relief that my dad finally gets to have the surgeries that he needs, and they're scheduled, and he's going to get healthy," she continued.

Towards the end of the video, Madison did take a swipe at Auburn as a whole.

"We loved Auburn, and the second we got here, everybody was very adamant that if you love Auburn, it will love you back," Madison explained. "Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for us."

She later continued, "We don’t wish bad upon them, but we do hope that they turn to the lord and find Jesus."

In his three and a half years at Auburn, Freeze went 6-16 in the SEC and did not beat either Auburn or Georgia, the Tigers' two biggest rivals.