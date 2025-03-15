North Carolina Coach Pulls Classy Move After Boneheaded Play Causes Heartbreaking Loss: WATCH

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis kept it classy after a loss to Duke.

The Tar Heels fell 74-71 to the Blue Devils Friday night in the ACC Tournament, and the loss likely knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament field.

It's not just the fact UNC lost that is tough to stomach, but it's the way that it happened that will leave fans struggling for a long time.

The Tar Heels had the chance to tie it up from the free throw line with 4.1 seconds left. Unfortunately for UNC, Jae-Lyn Withers committed a lane violation on what would have been the game-tying shot.

You can watch the stunning moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hubert Davis keeps it classy after stunning final moments in loss against Duke.

Instead of throwing Withers under the bus or getting publicly angry, Davis chose to take the high road. He was right next to Withers' side while addressing the media.

"Everyone has an opinion. One of hte things I say is that we all make mistakes. I'm an imperfect person. So that qualifies me to be an imperfect coach. There's 50,000 mistakes I make every day as a person and as a coach. But everything is filtered through what's in the best interest of this team and program. There's just so many things in the game that we did well and some things that we didn't do well," Hubert, clearly somber, told the press as Withers had his arm around him following the game when discussing how it all ended.

As for Withers, the talented player said he simply "mistimed the shot" when he got a lane violation. You can watch their comments below.

Given the heightened emotions of the situation and the heartbreaking result, it would be very easy for Withers and Davis to lose their minds and fly off the handle.

The lane violation is about as boneheaded of a play as you'll see, but it doesn't matter once the game is over. I've always said criticism should be kept private, and a unified front is the only thing the public should see.

No one single play ever decides a game over the course of 40 minutes of action. That's just the reality of the situation.

Will fans hyper-focus on the lane violation? Yes. North Carolina shot 17.6% from three and 66.7% from the free throw line. UNC wouldn't have even been in the situation they were if they simply shot the ball better.

Now, UNC sits and waits to see if a miracle can happen to get them into the NCAA Tournament. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.