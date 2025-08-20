How Would Potential MLB Geographic Realignment Work? Not Well

Major League Baseball has experienced rapid growth in the last few seasons, as new rule changes designed to increase pace of play and shorten game times have been largely effective. Attendance is up, ratings are up, and interest in the sport has grown to the point where several cities have launched efforts to attract a potential expansion team.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken previously about his desire to add teams, likely within this decade. But earlier this week, when addressing expansion during the Little League Classic, Manfred also explained that expansion could, and likely would, lead to realignment within the league.

Not just realignment, geographic realignment. Essentially, moving teams around within divisions based on geographic region instead of the traditional configurations MLB currently has.

How would this actually work in practice? Well, suggestions have been flying fast and furious, and would obviously depend on which cities are granted expansion franchises. Austin, Salt Lake City, Portland, Nashville, or Charlotte are widely seen as the most likely choices. But while there are plenty of possibilities, there's one certainty: die-hard baseball fans and purists are not going to be happy about it.

MLB Realignment Could Cross Leagues, Diminish Rivalries

Geographic realignment could separate teams from longstanding rivals, or move them between the American League and National League. For example, the current American League West is the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Athletics, and Los Angeles Angels.

Let's say that MLB picks Salt Lake City and Nashville for the two expansion teams.

Geographic realignment could create a new division for say, the Seattle, San Francisco, Colorado and Salt Lake City. Or Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. That would move the Angels to a new, Pacific South division with the Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks. Separating the Dodgers and Giants makes perfect sense.

Or MLB could put Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Colorado and Phoenix in one division, and the Angels, Dodgers, Padres and Giants in another.

Similarly, you could see a new "South" division with the Braves, Marlins, Rays, and new Nashville team. And a division for the Northeast, with the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Phillies. Maybe put the Blue Jays, Tigers, Guardians and Brewers in another division.

Already, you can see the potential problems: we're erasing historic league alignments, potentially jeopardizing rivalries, and further removing tradition. Geographic alignment is necessarily going to create these problems, with the only benefit being marginally reduced travel.

Let's say that there's a new Central South division that includes the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals. Yes, Houston and Texas have some level of rivalry, but otherwise this pairs teams with little-to-no relation to each other, positive or negative.

On the other hand, putting the Yankees and Mets in the same division might actually hurt the excitement of the rivalry by making games between the two teams more common. Here's one full list of potential geographical relocation options that surely will please everyone.

Northeast

Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets

North Central

Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers

Midwest-Atlantic

Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds

Midwest-Central

St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins

Southeast

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays

Nashville Expansion

Mountain South

Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals

Mountain Pacific

Seattle Mariners

Salt Lake City expansion

Las Vegas Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pacific

San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

What happens to the NL and AL? Eliminated after 100 years of baseball history? Just leave well enough alone, MLB. We're begging you.