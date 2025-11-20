How To Watch Packers Vs. Lions NFL Thanksgiving Game On Tubi, FOX One

Thanksgiving football returns with one of the NFL’s most tradition-rich matchups: the Green Bay Packers taking on the Detroit Lions. Whether you’re tuning in from the couch or on the go, here’s how to watch all the action live on the FOX family of networks!

When: Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One , Tubi and FOX Deportes

The Packers vs. Lions game will air live on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET.

How can I stream the Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving or watch without cable?

The Packers vs. Lions game will be available for streaming on FOX One , FOX Deportes and free on Tubi .

Streaming services that carry FOX, like YouTube TV or Fubo, can be used to stream the game.

How can I watch the Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving for free?

Tubi will stream the Lions and Packers game for free this year. With Tubi, there is no login required to watch the game live, and it will stream in 4K on select devices.

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch the game on FOX for free as well.

What is FOX One?

FOX One is FOX’s new streaming service that brings live sports, news, and entertainment together in one app. With FOX One, fans get:

Weekly NFL matchups, College Football, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup, and more.

Access to FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, and local FOX stations.

Live news from FOX News, FOX Business, and FOX Weather.

On-demand FOX series and entertainment hits.

How much does FOX One Cost?

With ease-of-access and a full slate of programming at their fingertips – FOX One has something for everyone, all in one place. FOX Nation and B1G+ are available on the FOX One platform where users can add-on B1G+ or bundle FOX One.

FOX One: $19.99/month with a 7-Day free trial or $199.99/year

or FOX One + FOX Nation bundle: For a limited time is $19.99/month or $199.99/year

For a limited time is $19.99/month or $199.99/year FOX One + ESPN bundle: $39.99/month

What other content can I watch on FOX One?

As we embark on a new season of NFL and College football kickoffs, all-new and returning hit shows, non-stop breaking news coverage and so much more – there truly is something for every FOX fan LIVE on FOX One.

News & Opinion: FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, LiveNOW, FOX Local Stations and more—live and on-demand

FOX News Channel, the #1 Cable News Channel for more than 23 years, will bring their leading coverage of all the moments that matter most to viewers live for the first time in a streaming service. With over 1.5 billion YouTube and 3.7 billion social video views in the most recent fiscal quarter alone, FOX News is already engaging massive audiences online—and FOX One is about to become their new destination.

FOX Television Stations are a local news powerhouse and the #1 local news source per Comscore, producing over 1350 hours of local news a week across linear and streaming and features over 600 local sporting events including top NFL, MLB and NBA events.

Sports: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX Deportes

The games, leagues, commentary and moments you don’t want to miss. NFL, MLB, College Football and Basketball, UFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, FIFA World Cup 26™ and more.

Entertainment: This fall’s biggest hits are on FOX

Doc, The Floor, 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and Celebrity Name That Tune, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Hell’s Kitchen, Murder in a Small Town, The Faithful, and the full Animation Domination lineup including The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and Bob’s Burgers.

Optional add-ons: FOX Nation, B1G+, ESPN (Oct 2)