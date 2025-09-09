How To Watch NFL Games On FOX One: Schedules, Live Streaming, Networks

FOX One is the new streaming home for NFL football.

The 2025 season is here, and FOX One makes it easy to stream live NFL games, sports coverage, and America’s Game of the Week. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can catch every play live and on demand across your favorite devices.

What is FOX One

FOX One is FOX’s new streaming service that brings live sports, news, and entertainment together in one app. With FOX One, fans get:

Weekly NFL matchups, MLB, College Football, NASCAR, FIFA World Cup, and more.

Access to FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, and local FOX stations.

Live news from FOX News, FOX Business, and FOX Weather.

On-demand FOX series and entertainment hits.

NFL on FOX One

Every week, FOX One streams the NFL’s biggest moments, including:

America’s Game of the Week

FOX NFL Sunday

America’s Game of the Week Spotlight: Eagles vs Chiefs

One of the season’s biggest matchups streams live on FOX One, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff: Week 2 - Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 4:25 PM ET in Kansas City, MO

Don’t miss two NFL powerhouses, one epic rematch live on FOX One.

Start streaming with a 7-day free trial at FOXOne.com or download the FOX One app on your favorite device.

FAQsHow much does FOX One Cost?

With ease-of-access and a full slate of programming at their fingertips – FOX One has something for everyone, all in one place. FOX Nation and B1G+ are available on the FOX One platform where users can add-on B1G+ or bundle FOX One.

FOX One: $19.99/month with a 7-Day free trial or $199.99/year

or FOX One + FOX Nation bundle: $24.99/month or $239.88/year

$24.99/month or $239.88/year FOX One + ESPN bundle: $39.99/month (available October 2)

What other content can I watch on FOX One?

As we embark on a new season of NFL and College football kickoffs, all-new and returning hit shows, non-stop breaking news coverage and so much more – there truly is something for every FOX fan LIVE on FOX One.

News & Opinion: FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, LiveNOW, FOX Local Stations and more—live and on-demand

FOX News Channel, the #1 Cable News Channel for more than 23 years, will bring their leading coverage of all the moments that matter most to viewers live for the first time in a streaming service. With over 1.5 billion YouTube and 3.7 billion social video views in the most recent fiscal quarter alone, FOX News is already engaging massive audiences online—and FOX One is about to become their new destination.

FOX Television Stations are a local news powerhouse and the #1 local news source per Comscore, producing over 1350 hours of local news a week across linear and streaming and features over 600 local sporting events including top NFL, MLB and NBA events.

Sports: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX Deportes

The games, leagues, commentary and moments you don’t want to miss. NFL, MLB, College Football and Basketball, UFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, FIFA World Cup 26™ and more.

Entertainment: This fall’s biggest hits are on FOX

Doc, The Floor, 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and Celebrity Name That Tune, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Hell’s Kitchen, Murder in a Small Town, The Faithful, and the full Animation Domination lineup including The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis and Bob’s Burgers.

Optional add-ons: FOX Nation, B1G+, ESPN (Oct 2)